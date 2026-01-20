Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting near Presidio Avenue

The Brief Dallas police have released footage of a Jan. 17 officer-involved shooting in a Cedar Crest area neighborhood. Last Saturday, an officer shot and wounded 31-year-old Oscar Saldana after he discharged a firearm and refused to drop his gun after verbal commands. Saldana was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Saldana is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, with additional charges pending, once he is released from the hospital.



Dallas police provided an update on the officer-involved shooting on Presidio Avenue from Jan. 17 today.

What we know:

Oscar Saldana (prior mugshot)

Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux gave an update on the Jan. 17 officer-involved shooting in the 1200 block of Presidio Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Oscar Saldana.

Saldana remains in the hospital, being treated for non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

Upon his release, he is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, with additional charges pending.

The backstory:

Police responded to a 911 call shortly at approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 about a man shooting a gun in the 1200 block of Presidio Avenue.

Preliminary information indicated a disturbance in a residence that was listed for rent. The suspect, Saldana, discharged a firearm, then left the location.

Upon arrival, multiple officers encountered the suspect in the street armed with two firearms according to the DPD release.

"The officers gave the man loud verbal commands for him to drop the weapon," the spokesperson said during a press briefing at the scene. "He did not comply."

Police opened fire, striking Saldana at least once. After the shooting, officers rendered first aid until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived to take him for medical treatment.

Investigators recovered two pistols at the scene. It remains unclear how many shots the suspect fired before police arrived or if any surrounding homes were struck by gunfire.

What's next:

Featured article

DPD says the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation as required in all officer-involved shootings.