Dallas prostitution sting leads to 30 arrests
DALLAS - A prostitution sting by Dallas Police led to 30 arrests earlier this week.
On Wednesday, March 6, police carried out an operation targeting people looking to pay for sex acts.
In addition to the arrests, four handguns, two vehicles, drugs and more than $70,000 in cash were seized.
A list of people charged with solicitation of prostitution as a part of the sting here:
- Ivan Rodriguez, 19
- Jorge Garcia-Mendez, 36
- Eduardo Barrientos Aguilar, 49
- Sergio Gonzalez Leon, 31
- Richard Humphrey, 64
- Ernesto Mercado Mendoza, 45
- Marlin Gonzalez Alonzo, 32
- Felix Brown, 27, Also charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Warrant for Criminal Trespass
- Basit Mohammad, 29
- Erik Garcia, 33 Also charged with Warrant for Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Clarence Moore, 34
- Wilmer Lopez, 41
- Jesus Valdivia Pizarro, 61
- Erick Gomez Garcia, 27
- Saul Ramirez, 42
- Tommi Pagoaga Rodriguez, 38
- Rafael Martin, 54
- Eber Maldonado Najera, 30
- Tluang Nawl, 53
- Sibtain Vasaya, 21
- Ublester Luvino-Reyes, 29
- Brett Wahl, 56
- Larmie Keys, 38
- Daniel Taylor, 30
- Abbas Salman, 35
- Lenin Rondon-Blanco, 26
- Gregorio Solis-Ramirez, 28
- Bruce Jones, 54, Also charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon
- Elian Ramirez, 19