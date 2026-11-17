The Brief On November 13, Dallas police officers were proactively patrolling in the 1100 block of east Kiest Boulevard when they detained 50-year-old Glen Lowe after he fled from officers. Police found multiple narcotics in bags in his vehicle, and also seized a firearm, suspected THC wax and cash. Lowe, a convicted felon, was carrying the firearm illegally. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail and faces a variety of narcotics and traffic charges.



A proactive patrol by Dallas Police resulted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of various narcotics and an illegal firearm.

Kiest Boulevard arrest

What we know:

On November 13, Dallas Police were working a proactive patrol in the 1100 block of east Kiest Boulvard when they noticed a vehicle without a front license plate.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away. Police were eventually able to locate the driver, who was identified as 50-year-old Glen Lowe.

Glen Lowe, 50 (Dallas County Jail)

Police searched Lowe's vehicle and discovered multiple packaged narcotics, including crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, cocaine, and marijuana.

13 containers with suspected THC wax, a firearm, and more than $4,200 were also seized.

Police discovered that Lowe is a convicted felon and was carrying the firearm illegally.

CTSY: Dallas Police Department

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail and was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, evading arrest, and a misdemeanor charge for the initial traffic violation.

His bond has been set at $310,000.

What's next:

Dallas Police say their investigation remains ongoing.