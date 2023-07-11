Dallas police officer suspended over 'racist' challenge coin design

Dallas Police confirm to FOX 4 that they have suspended an officer who created a rendering of a challenge coin that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist."

Officer Caleb McCollum was given a 5-day suspension during a disciplinary hearing with Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, according to Dallas Police.

McCollum was on administrative leave since the news about the coin came out in August.

The coin depicts a drug dealing character named "dough boy," who is holding an assault rifle, cash, and wearing gold teeth. It also has a car with giant gold rims facing off with a Dallas PD vehicle.

It also has the words "Big T Plaza," which is a shopping center off I-35 and Ann Arbor in Oak Cliff that primarily serves black customers.

Challenge coins are typically commemorative coins used by many organizations, but especially law enforcement, to boost morale and camaraderie. Officers will exchange them among one another.

The rendering was put together by McCollum, a white officer in the South Central Division.

The Dallas Police Association told FOX 4 at the time that the rendering was posted to its members page on social media and was later taken down. It added the coin is in "very poor taste."

It is not believed any coins were actually made.

"Listen, I have stood before you many, many times to say that when we’re right, we’re right, regardless of the outside noise, but when we are wrong, we will hold ourselves accountable and we are wrong," Chief Garcia said in August. "This is not what we stand for."