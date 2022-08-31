Dallas Police Department investigating 'racist' challenge coin rendering

The Dallas Police Department said it is investigating a so-called challenge coin made by a white officer that the head of the Dallas Black Police Association called "racist."

The chief of police said the officer is suspended and under investigation.

Challenge coins are typically commemorative coins used by many organizations, but especially law enforcement, to boost morale and camaraderie. Officers will exchange them amongst one another.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said this design stains and tarnishes the work of Dallas PD.

It depicts a drug dealing character named "dough boy," who is holding an assault rifle, cash, and wearing gold teeth. It also has a car with giant gold rims facing off with a Dallas PD vehicle.

MORE: Dallas Police Department News

The rendering was put together by a white officer in the South Central Division.

It also has the words "Big T Plaza," which is a shopping center in the community.

The rendering was posted to social media to gauge interest from other officers.

Wednesday, the chief said the officer who created it is on administrative leave and is being investigated by internal affairs.

"Listen, I have stood before you many, many times to say that when we’re right, we’re right, regardless of the outside noise, but when we are wrong, we will hold ourselves accountable and we are wrong," Chief Garcia said.

"So when we have these issues with this type of mentality, and we have a group of people who are supposed to be policed by somebody that’s fair, unbiased, now you can see where the issues come in," Black Police Association of Dallas President Terrance Hopkins said.

The chief said, to his knowledge, the coins were never made.

The Dallas Police Association told FOX 4 the rendering was posted to its members page on social media and was later taken down. It added the coin is in "very poor taste."