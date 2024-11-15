Dallas police officer rehired following off-duty arrest

article

A Dallas police officer has been reinstated after he was fired over family violence charges.

In November of 2022, Javier Granados was arrested for an off-duty incident. He was then fired in July of last year.

Last week during an appeal hearing, an administrative judge decided his termination was not a consistent punishment in comparison to similar cases.

Officer Granados will now have to complete a 45-day suspension and be retrained before he returns to the force.

He was first hired by DPD in September of 2019.