Dallas police officer, woman hospitalized after crash during swatting call

A Dallas police officer and a woman were hospitalized early Friday morning after a squad car, responding to a "swatting" call, crashed with a civilian vehicle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dallas police crash (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Two Dallas police squad cars were en route to what was reported as a shooting at 5900 Highland Hills Village Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Ledbetter Drive with lights and sirens activated. As one unit approached the intersection of Bronx Avenue, a small white car pulled from a stop sign and into its path, resulting in a collision.

One Dallas police officer and the adult female driver of the civilian car were transported to a nearby hospital. The officer sustained serious injuries, but both individuals are expected to recover.

Police later confirmed that the shooting call the officers were responding to was false and a case of swatting. Authorities are working to identify the suspect responsible for the false calls, saying that there have been other similar incidents at the same location.

‘Swatting’ refers to a dangerous prank that involves deceiving emergency services into dispatching a large number of armed officers to an address.

What we don't know:

Information on the crash is limited at this time. The current conditions of the officer or the woman is known.

The investigation is ongoing.