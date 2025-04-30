Dallas police officer fired over improper release of body cam footage
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was fired for releasing body camera video without proper authorization.
What we know:
Police officer Ali Toppa was terminated for engaging in adverse conduct during a disciplinary hearing on April 30.
Toppa was arrested on November 21, 2024, for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recording, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
The 29-year-old had been with the Dallas Police Department since Sept. 2020.
He was a member of the Northwest Patrol Division.
What we don't know:
The details about the body camera footage were not released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.