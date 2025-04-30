Dallas police officer fired over improper release of body cam footage

article

The Brief Dallas police officer Ali Toppa was fired on Wednesday. Toppa was arrested in Nov. 2024 for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recording. He had been with the department since 2020.



Dallas Police Officer Fired

What we know:

Police officer Ali Toppa was terminated for engaging in adverse conduct during a disciplinary hearing on April 30.

Toppa was arrested on November 21, 2024, for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recording, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The 29-year-old had been with the Dallas Police Department since Sept. 2020.

He was a member of the Northwest Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

The details about the body camera footage were not released.