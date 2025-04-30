Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:28 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Freestone County
18
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:15 AM CDT until MON 3:35 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:55 PM CDT until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Navarro County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Hill County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:25 PM CDT until FRI 7:18 AM CDT, Rockwall County, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:09 PM CDT until FRI 6:48 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:50 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CDT until THU 6:04 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:55 PM CDT until THU 5:16 AM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:38 PM CDT until FRI 7:37 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 1:57 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:08 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:54 PM CDT until THU 10:13 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:08 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:12 PM CDT until FRI 2:27 PM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Jack County, Wise County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:15 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Henderson County, Navarro County, Anderson County, Freestone County

Dallas police officer fired over improper release of body cam footage

By
Published  April 30, 2025 5:02pm CDT
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

Ali Toppa (Source: Irving Jail)

The Brief

    • Dallas police officer Ali Toppa was fired on Wednesday.
    • Toppa was arrested in Nov. 2024 for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recording.
    • He had been with the department since 2020.

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was fired for releasing body camera video without proper authorization.

Dallas Police Officer Fired

What we know:

Police officer Ali Toppa was terminated for engaging in adverse conduct during a disciplinary hearing on April 30.

Toppa was arrested on November 21, 2024, for the unauthorized release of body-worn camera recording, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The 29-year-old had been with the Dallas Police Department since Sept. 2020.

He was a member of the Northwest Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

The details about the body camera footage were not released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police DepartmentDallasCrime and Public Safety