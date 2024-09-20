Dallas police officer blind in both eyes after shooting

article

The Brief Senior corporal Karissa David is recovering after she was shot while responding to the killing of Officer Darron Burks. David was shot in the face and abdomen multiple times. David has gone through multiple surgeries and is currently blind in both eyes.



The Assist the Officer Foundation is continuing to raise money for a fallen Dallas police officer and two wounded officers.

Officer Darron Burks died after he was shot in his patrol car on August 29, outside an Oak Cliff Community Center.

The gunman also shot senior corporals Karissa David and Jamie Farmer as they responded.

Farmer was treated and released from the hospital shortly after.

David was shot multiple times in her face and abdomen and is currently blind in both eyes.

Officer David has had to go through multiple surgeries, according to the foundation.

On social media, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said he spent Friday afternoon with David.

"One of the strongest women I’ve ever met. She has an unbelievable spirit and sense of humor. Amazing, an absolute warrior," wrote Garcia.

David got married six weeks before the shooting.

A barbecue event was held on Thursday to raise money for the officers.

You can donate to the Assist the Officer Foundation here.