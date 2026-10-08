Dallas police officer hit handcuffed suspect on head multiple times: affidavit

The Brief Troy Allison, a police officer with the Dallas Police Department, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Thursday. Allison has been charged with official oppression. An arrest affidavit states Allison put his hand around an arrested person's neck and hit their head multiple times while they were handcuffed. The Dallas Police Department has placed Allison on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.



A Dallas police officer turned himself in on Thursday on official oppression charges stemming from a June incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dallas police officer arrested

Troy Allison

What we know:

Dallas police officer Troy Allison turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Thursday.

He has been charged with official oppression.

Allison has been with the Dallas Police Department since April 2008 and is assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest affidavit, Allison's charge comes from a June 4 incident after a suspect was arrested and received medical treatment from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The affidavit states Allison grabbed the suspect's neck and hair to manipulate his head for a photograph, causing the suspect pain and difficulty breathing.

Allison struck the suspect in the head multiple times with a close fist while he was handcuffed, according to the affidavit.

What's next:

DPD has placed Allison on administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.