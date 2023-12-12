Dallas police looking for suspects who hit motorcycle officer with car

Dallas Police are asking for the public to help track down two suspects who hit a motorcycle officer with their car.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Dallas Police tried to pull over a Black Dodge Challenger on N. Jim Miller Road, not far from Military Parkway.

Police say the Challenger sped away from the traffic stop, hitting the motorcycle officer.

The Challenger left the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injures and was released.

Photos show both the vehicle and two suspects in the car.

DPD says the car has faded, matte paint on the hood, blacked out taillights, custom tail pipes and a baseball hat on the dashboard.

Police say the license plate on the car was found not to be registered to the Challenger.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.