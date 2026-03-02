Dallas police search for driver who struck motorcycle officer on I-35E

The Brief Dallas police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a motorcycle officer on I-35E early Monday morning. The officer managed to run to the shoulder for safety before his motorcycle was hit by a second vehicle and knocked off the freeway. While the officer is expected to recover at a local hospital, investigators later found the suspect's wrecked SUV abandoned about 2 miles away.



Dallas police are searching for a driver who fled after striking a motorcycle officer on I-35E early Monday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dallas officer injured in hit-and-run (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. as the motor officer traveled north on North Stemmons Freeway. Near Inwood Road, a white SUV struck the officer, causing him to crash.

The officer managed to run to the shoulder for safety. Moments later, a second vehicle struck the downed motorcycle, knocking it off the freeway and onto the service road. That vehicle spun 180 degrees before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

Paramedics transported the officer to a local hospital; he is expected to recover.

While the SUV initially fled the scene, investigators later discovered a wrecked vehicle matching its description about 2 miles away. The SUV had veered off the road and hit a signpost. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the officer or specific details regarding his injuries.