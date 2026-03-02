Dallas police search for driver who struck motorcycle officer on I-35E
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for a driver who fled after striking a motorcycle officer on I-35E early Monday.
Dallas officer injured in hit-and-run (Terry Van Sickle)
What we know:
The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. as the motor officer traveled north on North Stemmons Freeway. Near Inwood Road, a white SUV struck the officer, causing him to crash.
The officer managed to run to the shoulder for safety. Moments later, a second vehicle struck the downed motorcycle, knocking it off the freeway and onto the service road. That vehicle spun 180 degrees before coming to a stop on the shoulder.
Paramedics transported the officer to a local hospital; he is expected to recover.
While the SUV initially fled the scene, investigators later discovered a wrecked vehicle matching its description about 2 miles away. The SUV had veered off the road and hit a signpost. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the officer or specific details regarding his injuries.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the incident.