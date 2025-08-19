Dallas police K-9 hospitalized for heat-related illness

article

The Brief A Dallas police K-9 suffered a heat-related medical emergency on Tuesday while searching for suspects. The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital in an unknown condition. Temperatures reached up to 103 degrees in Dallas on Tuesday, according to the FOX 4 Weather team.



A Dallas police K-9 was rushed to an emergency vet hospital on Tuesday because of a heat-related medical emergency.

What we know:

According to FOX 4 sources and the Dallas Police Department, the K-9 was helping officers search for multiple suspects on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Ferguson and Highland roads in Far East Dallas.

At some point during the search, the K-9 suffered a heat-related emergency and was rushed to the nearby Casa Linda Animal Clinic.

SKY 4 later followed a procession of police vehicles that appeared to be taking the dog to MedVet, which is an emergency veterinary hospital in Dallas.

The official high temperature at DFW Airport on Tuesday was 103 degrees, according to the FOX 4 Weather team.

What we don't know:

The K-9’s current condition is unknown.

Dallas police have only confirmed that the dog "experienced a heat-related illness and was taken to a veterinarian for medical evaluation."

Police did not release any information about the suspects they were looking for or whether they were arrested.