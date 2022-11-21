Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway.

Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

Police say an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 214-671-3646.