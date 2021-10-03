Dallas police investigating after 13-year-old shot in leg

article

A 13-year-old was shot in the leg in Dallas overnight Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 12:15 a.m., outside an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Munger Avenue.

Dallas police said their officers responded and found the teen victim.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

