Dallas police investigating 5-year-old boy’s death
article
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating whether the death of a 5-year-old boy is related to child abuse injuries.
Police were called to a home on Silkwood Street in South Dallas late Monday morning for an injured child and found the boy dead.
Police say the boy showed signs of trauma but didn’t say what kind of trauma.
They say the police department's child abuse unit is leading the investigation and that witnesses were taken to the child advocacy center for questioning.