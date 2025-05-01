Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police investigate woman's death in East Oak Cliff area

Published  May 1, 2025 1:02pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • A woman's death has been ruled a homicide after she was found dead in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
    • Her body was found just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Rd.
    • Her identity is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.

DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating the death of a woman that happened Wednesday just after 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road.

Woman Found Dead

When police arrived at the location, the woman was unresponsive and Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed she was dead.

Dallas Police are investigating the death and have called it a homicide.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any other information about the woman's death.

Her identity is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

