Dallas Police investigate woman's death in East Oak Cliff area
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating the death of a woman that happened Wednesday just after 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road.
Woman Found Dead
When police arrived at the location, the woman was unresponsive and Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed she was dead.
Dallas Police are investigating the death and have called it a homicide.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any other information about the woman's death.
Her identity is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 214-671-3616 or paul.johnson1@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.