Dallas police investigate South Dallas double homicide

The Brief Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night at a home in South Dallas. A man found barefoot and bleeding nearby has been detained for questioning. Police believe the three men knew each other, and the investigation is ongoing.



Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night in the South Dallas area.

Dallas Double Homicide

What we know:

According to police on the scene, officers were called to the 4800 block of Spring Ave. at 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the home in disarray and two men had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue found both victims dead from gunshot wounds.

As officers were investigating, a suspicious person call came in from a few blocks away. Officers responded and found a man barefoot and bleeding from his feet. Police followed the blood trail from the man back to the crime scene. Police believe he cut his feet on broken glass from the home.

Police say the injured man and the two victims knew each other.

The injured man has been detained and is being questioned by detectives.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The shooting is still under investigation.