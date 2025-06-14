Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police investigate pool death in Red Bird neighborhood

Published  June 14, 2025 2:57pm CDT
What we know:

DALLAS, Texas - On the morning of June 14, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 5300 block of South Hampton Road, at about 4:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that a person was found unresponsive in a pool. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and determined the person had died.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing police investigation by the Dallas Police Department.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

