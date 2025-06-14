Dallas police investigate pool death in Red Bird neighborhood
article
What we know:
DALLAS, Texas - On the morning of June 14, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 5300 block of South Hampton Road, at about 4:15 a.m.
The preliminary investigation determined that a person was found unresponsive in a pool.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, and determined the person had died.
What we don't know:
The identity and age of the victim has not been released.
This is an ongoing police investigation by the Dallas Police Department.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.