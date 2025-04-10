Dallas Police investigate fatal East Oak Cliff shooting
Image 1 of 7
▼
DALLAS - Dallas Police are on the scene of a shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
Fatal East Oak Cliff Shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Springview Ave.
Dallas police officials say a man has died in the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and information is limited.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.