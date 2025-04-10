Dallas Police investigate fatal East Oak Cliff shooting

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Dallas Police are on the scene of a shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Fatal East Oak Cliff Shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Springview Ave.

Dallas police officials say a man has died in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and information is limited.

This is a developing story.