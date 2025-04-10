Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police investigate fatal East Oak Cliff shooting

By
Published  April 10, 2025 1:05pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
Image 1 of 7

 

The Brief

    • Dallas Police are investigating a fatal East Oak Cliff area shooting.
    • It happened just before 11:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Springview Ave.
    • Police say one man died in the shooting.

DALLAS - Dallas Police are on the scene of a shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Fatal East Oak Cliff Shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Springview Ave. 

Dallas police officials say a man has died in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and information is limited.

This is a developing story.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety