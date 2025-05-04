Dallas police investigate East Oak Cliff shooting, one woman injured

article

The Brief A woman is in serious condition after being shot while sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle on Saturday night. The shooting happened in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas. There is no information on the suspected shooter.



Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in serious condition, according to police officials on the scene.

East Oak Cliff Shooting

The Latest:

Dallas Police were called to the area of Ann Arbor Ave, near the intersection of S. Ewing Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot while sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Her current status is unknown.

There were multiple bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officers were searching the area Saturday night for possible surveillance video of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

There is no information on the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.