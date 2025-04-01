Dallas Police investigate East Oak Cliff shooting, 2 injured

article

The Brief Two people were injured in an East Oak Cliff shooting just after 11 a.m. Monday. It happened in an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Bonnie View Rd. This is a developing story.



Two people were taken to the hospital after a late-morning shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

East Oak Cliff Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 3800 block of Bonnie View Rd. just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two victims.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took both victims to the hospital. One is stable, but their condition is not known.

What we don't know:

Police did not have information on the second victim's condition.

Police were not able to release any other information about the case.

This is a developing story.