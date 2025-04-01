Dallas Police investigate East Oak Cliff shooting, 2 injured
article
DALLAS - Two people were taken to the hospital after a late-morning shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
East Oak Cliff Shooting
What we know:
Police were called to the 3800 block of Bonnie View Rd. just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found two victims.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took both victims to the hospital. One is stable, but their condition is not known.
What we don't know:
Police did not have information on the second victim's condition.
Police were not able to release any other information about the case.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.