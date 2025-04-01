Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police investigate East Oak Cliff shooting, 2 injured

Published  April 1, 2025 1:15pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • Two people were injured in an East Oak Cliff shooting just after 11 a.m. Monday.
    • It happened in an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Bonnie View Rd.
    • This is a developing story. 

DALLAS - Two people were taken to the hospital after a late-morning shooting in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas. 

East Oak Cliff Shooting

What we know:

Police were called to the 3800 block of Bonnie View Rd. just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two victims.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took both victims to the hospital. One is stable, but their condition is not known. 

What we don't know:

Police did not have information on the second victim's condition.

Police were not able to release any other information about the case.

This is a developing story. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

