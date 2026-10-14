Dallas police investigate early morning pedestrian crash on South R.L. Thornton Freeway

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The Brief A man suffered serious injuries early Wednesday morning after being hit by an SUV on the northbound South R.L. Thornton Freeway service road. Police said the driver tried to brake and swerve when she spotted the man walking in traffic, but was unable to avoid striking him. Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital where he is expected to survive; police attributed the crash to pedestrian error and do not anticipate filing charges.



A pedestrian was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the South R.L. Thornton Freeway service road, Dallas police said.

Pedestrian struck in Dallas

What we know:

Officers responded at 12:55 a.m. to the northbound service road in the 500 block of South R.L. Thornton Freeway, located just south of 10th Street, according to police officers on the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the roadway with serious injuries. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where officials said he is expected to survive.

According to preliminary investigation details, a woman was driving an SUV northbound along the service road when she encountered the man walking directly in the traffic lanes. The driver tried to brake and swerve to avoid him but was unable to prevent the collision.

Police said early indications suggest pedestrian error contributed to the crash, and no criminal charges against the driver are expected.