Dallas police investigate double fatal shooting on Greenway Boulevard
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7700 block of Greenway Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, at about 4:45 p.m.
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined that officers discovered William Price, 77, and Laura Demuth, 63, had been shot at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and determined both people had died.
Price was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing by the Dallas police.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective B Billings at 214-671-3083.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.