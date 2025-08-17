Dallas police investigate double fatal shooting on Greenway Boulevard

article

The Brief Two people, a 77-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in Dallas on Saturday. The man, identified as William Price, 77, had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dallas police are continuing to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information to contact them.



Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7700 block of Greenway Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, at about 4:45 p.m.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that officers discovered William Price, 77, and Laura Demuth, 63, had been shot at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and determined both people had died.

Price was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing by the Dallas police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective B Billings at 214-671-3083.