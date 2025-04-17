Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police investigate Central Oak Cliff murder-suicide

By
Published  April 17, 2025 1:24pm CDT
Central Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Dallas Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Central Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
    • Police believe 46-year-old Toby Raley shot 42-year-old Hayley Raley before shooting himself.
    • Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective A. Thayer, at 214-671-3657.

DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide that happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Central Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Suspected Murder-Suicide

What we know:

Police were called after a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Bizerte Dr. around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned 46-year-old Toby Raley shot 42-year-old Hayley Raley before shooting himself.

Both Toby and Hayley died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the suspected murder-suicide have not been released.

The case is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective A. Thayer, #8979, at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

Central Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety