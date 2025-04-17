Dallas Police investigate Central Oak Cliff murder-suicide
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide that happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Central Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
Suspected Murder-Suicide
What we know:
Police were called after a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Bizerte Dr. around 4:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they learned 46-year-old Toby Raley shot 42-year-old Hayley Raley before shooting himself.
Both Toby and Hayley died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the suspected murder-suicide have not been released.
The case is still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective A. Thayer, #8979, at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.