Dallas Police investigate Central Oak Cliff murder-suicide

Dallas Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide that happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Central Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Suspected Murder-Suicide

What we know:

Police were called after a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Bizerte Dr. around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned 46-year-old Toby Raley shot 42-year-old Hayley Raley before shooting himself.

Both Toby and Hayley died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the suspected murder-suicide have not been released.

The case is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective A. Thayer, #8979, at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov.