Dallas police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lake Highlands
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.
Murder-suicide investigation
What we know:
Officers were called to the 9600 block of Greensprint Drive around 10 a.m.
Investigators say 82-year-old John Faulkner shot 81-year-old Sharon Faulkner before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and said both died at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
No other information or potential motive has been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.