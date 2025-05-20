Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lake Highlands

Published  May 20, 2025 10:50am CDT
Lake Highlands
The Brief

    • An elderly couple died in Dallas' Lake Highlands area on Monday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.
    • Investigators say John Faulkner, 82, shot Sharon Faulkner, 81, before dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
    • The police investigation is ongoing, and no further information or potential motive has been released.

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

Murder-suicide investigation

What we know:

Officers were called to the 9600 block of Greensprint Drive around 10 a.m.

Investigators say 82-year-old John Faulkner shot 81-year-old Sharon Faulkner before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and said both died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

No other information or potential motive has been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

