Dallas Police investigate after 14-year-old dies in East Oak Cliff neighborhood
DALLAS - On March 13, 2025, around 1:30 a.m., Dallas Police received a call for service to a house in the 1500 block of Exeter Avenue in the East Oak Cliff area.
Homicide of 14-year-old
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined officers found a 14-year-old male injured when they arrived.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and determined the victim had died.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the teen as Adam Jay Gutierrez.
What we don't know:
The medical examiner's office and the Dallas Police Department are calling the teen's death a homicide, but have not released how the teen was fatally injured.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.