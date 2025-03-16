Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police investigate after 14-year-old dies in East Oak Cliff neighborhood

Published  March 16, 2025 11:58am CDT
East Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • Dallas police officers found a 14-year-old with fatal injuries early Thursday morning in the East Oak Cliff area.
    • The Dallas Co. Medical Examiner's Office has identified the teen as Adam Jay Gutierrez.
    • The case is being investigated as a homicide, but the manner of his death has not been released.

DALLAS - On March 13, 2025, around 1:30 a.m., Dallas Police received a call for service to a house in the 1500 block of Exeter Avenue in the East Oak Cliff area. 

Homicide of 14-year-old

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined officers found a 14-year-old male injured when they arrived.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and determined the victim had died.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the teen as Adam Jay Gutierrez. 

What we don't know:

The medical examiner's office and the Dallas Police Department are calling the teen's death a homicide, but have not released how the teen was fatally injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

