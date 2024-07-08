Dallas police to release video of officer shooting armed robbery suspect

Dallas police are expected to release body camera video of the shooting of an armed robbery suspect last week.

The incident happened outside an illegal game room on South Lancaster Road in East Oak Cliff in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called for a report of an armed robbery.

Dallas police say when officers arrived, three suspects ran from the back door and jumped a fence.

Officers had positioned themselves on the other side of the fence.

Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at an officer and during a struggle the officer shot at the suspect, hitting him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other suspects ran from the scene, but were taken into custody by officers.

No officers were injured.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia will release the video at a 2 p.m. news briefing on Monday.

