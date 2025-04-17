Dallas police identify one arrested in Far Northeast Dallas drug bust

article

The Brief A Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Far Northeast Dallas drug bust. Police executed a search warrant and found drugs, guns and cash. Three people were taken into custody, but police only identified one person.



After an extensive investigation by the Dallas Police Department, a search warrant was issued in Far Northeast Dallas for possible manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics in the area.

Dallas Drug Bust

The Investigation:

On April 10, Dallas police executed a search warrant in the 9900 block of Forest Lane.

Police seized more than 1,300 grams of methamphetamine, 245 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of heroin, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia that is related to the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics.

According to police, three people were taken into custody during the operation.

Tremaine Robertson, 28, has been linked to the drugs, police say. He has been charged with two felony counts of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is being held on a combined bond of $450,000.

The other two people arrested were not identified by police.

What they're saying:

"This arrest and seizure of dangerous drugs is the result of the dedication and commitment to public safety from the Dallas Police Department’s PNI and PSN Task Force, SWAT team and Northeast Patrol division," said officials in a blog post.