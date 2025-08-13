Dallas police identify man fatally stabbed in Far Northeast Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning in Far Northeast Dallas.
Dallas Fatal Stabbing
What we know:
Officers were called to the 9900 block of Adleta Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m. for an officer-assist call.
According to DPD, Dallas Fire-Rescue called the police after they found 37-year-old Justin Edwards had been stabbed there.
DFR took Edwards to the hospital where he died.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect.
Details surrounding the fatal stabbing have not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Gomez, #10297, at (214) 671-3085 or steve.gomez@dallaspolice.gov.
