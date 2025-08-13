Dallas police identify man fatally stabbed in Far Northeast Dallas

article

The Brief A man was fatally stabbed in Far Northeast Dallas early Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Justin Edwards, was found by Dallas Fire-Rescue. Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or the circumstances of the stabbing.



Dallas homicide detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning in Far Northeast Dallas.

Dallas Fatal Stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called to the 9900 block of Adleta Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m. for an officer-assist call.

According to DPD, Dallas Fire-Rescue called the police after they found 37-year-old Justin Edwards had been stabbed there.

DFR took Edwards to the hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Details surrounding the fatal stabbing have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective S. Gomez, #10297, at (214) 671-3085 or steve.gomez@dallaspolice.gov.