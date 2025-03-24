Dallas police identify 17-year-old victim in East Oak Cliff deadly shooting

article

A 17-year-old male was found shot inside a car in East Oak Cliff on Sunday evening, according to police.

Deadly shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police were called to the 1500 block of E. Overton Road around 5:30 p.m. after reports of an accident.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Casey Smith was shot inside the vehicle.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed he was shot in the 3500 block of Ramona Ave. and drove himself to E. Overton Road where he crashed into a fence.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not mentioned any suspects or suspect descriptions. The details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Laurent Swanson at 469-934-5776 or at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.