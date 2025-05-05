Expand / Collapse search

Dallas to swear in new police and fire chiefs

Published  May 5, 2025 12:37pm CDT
DALLAS - Dallas will soon swear in a new police chief and fire chief. The joint ceremony happens on Monday night.

What we know:

Police Chief David Comeaux came to North Texas from Houston, where he was the former special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston field office. 

He’s had a long career in federal law enforcement.

Justin Ball has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue since 1997 and has worked his way up through the ranks. 

He’ll be the city’s 18th fire chief.

The new leaders have both been on the job for a couple of weeks now. They each took their own oath of office late last month.

What's next:

Their public swearing-in ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Concord Church in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

