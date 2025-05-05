Dallas to swear in new police and fire chiefs
DALLAS - Dallas will soon swear in a new police chief and fire chief. The joint ceremony happens on Monday night.
What we know:
Police Chief David Comeaux came to North Texas from Houston, where he was the former special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston field office.
He’s had a long career in federal law enforcement.
Justin Ball has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue since 1997 and has worked his way up through the ranks.
He’ll be the city’s 18th fire chief.
The new leaders have both been on the job for a couple of weeks now. They each took their own oath of office late last month.
What's next:
Their public swearing-in ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the Concord Church in the Red Bird area of Dallas.
Doors open at 5 p.m.