Dallas police find grocery bag of marijuana in stolen vehicle after chase, arrest

The Brief Dallas police arrested a 19-year-old man after a pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles. The suspect, Nathaniel Sepeda, was arrested after police used a real-time tracking system to monitor his movements and vehicle switches. Authorities recovered a cache of items from one stolen vehicle, including five firearms, over $4,000 in cash, a grocery bag of marijuana, and burglary tools.



According to a news release issued on Oct. 15, Dallas Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sept. 24 after tracking him through several divisions as he allegedly drove multiple stolen vehicles and tried to evade officers.

Dallas Police Chase Arrest

The backstory:

Nathaniel Sepeda, 19, was taken into custody at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 24 near the 700 block of South Walton Walker Boulevard. The pursuit began after Sepeda reportedly tried to steal a vehicle in the 1900 block of North Lamar Street.

Dallas police used the Dallas Fusion real-time tracking system to monitor Sepeda’s movements across multiple patrol divisions. Police said Sepeda made several stops and switched vehicles in an attempt to escape capture before his arrest. Both vehicles operated by Sepeda were confirmed stolen.

A search of one of the recovered vehicles revealed a significant cache of items, including five firearms, approximately $4,300 in cash, a grocery bag of marijuana, multiple identification cards, stolen license plates, two vehicle program scanners, and numerous burglary tools.

Sepeda was taken to the Dallas County Jail where he faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, burglary of a motor vehicle, and was booked on multiple outstanding warrants.

What they're saying:

"The Dallas Police Department remains committed to proactive enforcement and targeted operations that hold offenders accountable," Deputy Chief Devon Palk said in a statement. "Through collaboration and advanced technology, our teams continue to make our city safer by preventing and addressing crime before it spreads."