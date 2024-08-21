Dallas PD's $56M in overtime a bargain to the city, police leaders say

The Dallas Police Department's overtime budget has ballooned in recent years, mostly due to staff shortages and a growing population.

Dallas City Council members took a closer look to make sure the department is accountable for its overtime hours.

It’s in stark contrast to when Dallas City Council members proposed making big cuts to DPD. On Wednesday, council members seemed satisfied with the department's efforts to try to reign in the costs.

There is no question the Dallas PD overtime budget has ballooned in recent years. It’s gone from 78,000 hours of overtime in 2011 to a whopping 732,000 hours of overtime a year today. That’s more than an 800% increase.

Even so, Dallas police leaders explained overtime is actually a bargain for taxpayers.

"For every 100 additional officers, we could reduce overtime by $4.5 million," Dallas Police Asst. Director Martin Riojas Jr. told councilmembers. "The cost of onboarding those additional officers would be $14 million in salary and benefits, and the equipment would be another $8 million. So, the total cost is greater than the overtime reduction."

Today's police overtime costs a hefty $56 million.

If the department had 451 more officers, police leaders say with training that would cost $113 million.

But even in later years when there is no training, the cost of paying the additional officers' pension, health benefits and time off would still add up to $10 million more than the overtime the department is paying now.

"We are not suggesting, though, that we meet all of our needs with overtime because it’s cheaper. That’s not it," Riojas said. "Because from a wellness perspective, we need more officers. We know that. But we’re just displaying the fact that when you look at regular time and when you account for time away… regular time is more expensive."

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garia said the department's goal is to have a force of 3,600 officers by the year 2033. Then at that time, the department can reassess if that is the right number.

Featured article

"Obviously, it’s important with the staffing that we have in the department, we’re asking officers to do more, and they are," said Dallas Assistant Chief of Police Mike Igo. "They’re stepping up to the plate, and they are doing a whole lot more."

The department is also implementing a new system that will flag any overtime beyond the general order.

"This report is going to be a help for us in terms of guardrails to monitor the usage of overtime and regular time," Riojas said.

Featured article

The system will flag officers working overtime or off-duty jobs that add up to beyond 16 hours a day or more than 80 hours a week.

"It was not too long ago that we were allowing our officers to work up to 112 hours a week," Igo admitted. "So we actually reduced that number. And we consider that as well, their overall mental and physical wellness."

Chief Garcia also talked about a sick time buyback plan that would hopefully encourage officers to use less sick time by being able to get paid for hours they don't use.