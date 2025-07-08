Deep Ellum officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot while running at police with gun, chief says

The Brief Dallas police will provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that happened over the weekend in Deep Ellum. Police responded just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a shooting under a bridge where they found multiple people shot in a parking lot. Officers said they encountered a man with a gun and one officer fired their weapon.



A Dallas police officer shot a man with a gun who appeared to be running towards them after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Saturday morning, authorities said Tuesday.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux showed body-worn camera video of the incident Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, Officer Luis Garza can be heard telling a man to put a gun down. The man then starts running and appears to point an object toward the officer.

The officer fires one shot at the man, identified as Tevin Valentine, who falls to the ground.

Police said a total of six people were shot and taken to the hospital. One person, Kaylen Fritz, died at the hospital.

What we know:

Comeaux said two groups were involved in several fights just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday when one group walked to a parking lot on Canton Street and the other group followed.

The fighting continued there resulting in several shots being fired and multiple people getting shot, he said.

One of those shooting victims flagged down officers on South Good Latimer Expressway.

Officers then heard more gunshots and located other victims in the parking lot.

Some officers stayed behind to provide aid to the victims.

Comeaux said Garza and another officer then found Valentine standing over Fritz with a gun in his hand.

"Valentine started running and pointing his gun in the direction of Officer Garza," Comeaux said. "Officer Garza fired one round from his rifle, hitting Valentine, causing him to go to the ground and drop his gun."

Three victims and Valentine were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. Two other victims showed up later.

Comeaux said Fritz died at the hospital.

The chief said the gun recovered from Valentine was stolen.

"Three guns were recovered, including Valentine's gun," Comeaux said. "The gun that Valentine pointed in the direction of Officer Garza was stolen in 2022 from the City of University Park."

Comeaux said the incident consists of two separate investigations, the officer-involved shooting and the shooting death of Fritz.

What we don't know:

Dallas police did not say who, if any, would be facing charges in the incident.

What's next:

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will be conducting an investigation.

The incident is also being investigated by the Dallas Police Special Investigation Unit.