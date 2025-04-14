Dallas Police, DEA arrest 22 in coordinated drug busts

article

The Brief 22 people were arrested in connection with a coordinated drug bust in Dallas. Police and the DEA coordinated four busts to happen at the same time. Investigators found guns, fentanyl and cocaine during the busts.



Dallas Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted four simultaneous drug busts in Dallas on April 8 as part of an extensive drug trafficking investigation.

Dallas Drug Bust

What we know:

Officers seized several guns, illegal narcotics, including 449.3 grams of fentanyl, 230.5 grams of cocaine, and evidence related to the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics.

In total, 22 people were arrested, several of whom had arrest warrants for federal drug charges. One also had an outstanding felony warrant stemming from a probation violation for Aggravated Robbery.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police did not release the names of those arrested during the coordinated drug bust.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the Dallas Police Department’s PNI and PSN Task Force, Gang, Narcotics, K9, Drone Units, Patrol, and the DEA all participated in the investigation.