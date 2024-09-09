South Oak Cliff High School freshman shot at park across campus

article

A Dallas ISD high school freshman was shot at a park across the street from the campus.

Police confirm the shooting happened Monday afternoon just before South Oak Cliff High School was being dismissed for the day Monday.

Police say the freshman girl was at the South Oak Cliff Renaissance Park when she was shot. She reportedly went back to the campus to get help.

The girl’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

