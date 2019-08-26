Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall returns to duty Monday

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall returned to duty Monday after an extended leave of absence.

The department shared a video of her arriving at work. She said she's excited to be back and thanked people for their support.

"I just want to thank the community and everyone for all their well wishes. I want to make sure that you guys know how appreciative I am for your support and your well wishes, the cards and all the love," Chief Hall said.

She also thanked the men and women who filled in for her while she was on medical leave.

"Now it's time for me to get in here and do the work because we still have a lot of work to do. So I'm ready, excited and I'll see you guys shortly," she said.

Hall has been on leave since early July. The department would only say it was for "major surgery," but declined to elaborate.

Her departure happened in the midst of a spike in violent crime across the city. The Dallas Police Department is also significantly understaffed. On Monday, she and city leaders will be briefed on a Dallas police staffing study.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said Hall has been cleared by her doctor to return, but she will be limited in "external activities and public appearances" for her first few weeks back.