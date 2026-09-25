Dallas Police Chief to meet with Flock CEO to discuss safety concerns

The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux is meeting with the CEO of Flock Systems to discuss safeguards and preventing misuse of the company's license plate-reading cameras. 321 Flock cameras in Dallas have been shut off due to a statewide pause in funding for the controversial cameras by Gov. Greg Abbott. 300 remain active through city funding. Plano Police say their 90 Flock cameras were turned off after the funding pause. They won't pursue alternate funding, but hope to use the cameras again in the future.



The Dallas Police Chief is meeting with the CEO of Flock Systems next week to learn more about safeguards and how to prevent misuse of the controversial cameras police say are vital to their jobs.

Flock cameras in Dallas

What we know:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux is meeting with the CEO of Flock Systems next week, he confirmed to FOX 4.

He plans to discuss what safeguards are needed to prevent officer misuse.

Currently, 321 Flock cameras in Dallas have been turned off after Dallas Police lost a state grant that funded them. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to pause funding on the cameras on September 1.

Dallas still has 300 Flock cameras in use. Those cameras are funded through a contract with the City of Dallas.

Comeaux says the Dallas Police Department has seen no misuse of Flock cameras since the department began using them.

Flock cameras in Plano

Local perspective:

In Plano, the loss of the state grant means 90 of the Plano Police Department's Flock cameras are turned off. With it, Plano PD lost acces to the entire license plate reading system.

The department felt the effects of that this month when a neighboring city's Flock camera picked up a murder suspect who had killed his ex-girlfriend in her Plano home.

Plano Police Chief Ed Drain says in 2024, when Plano Police began using Flock cameras, the department recorded the lowest crime rate in the department's history.

In 2025 and so far in 2026, those numbers have dropped even further.

Plano Police Chief Ed Drain

"They have definitely been a good asset for us," Drain tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

Chief Drain says Plano Police will not seek alternative funding for their now-turned off Flock cameras, but the department hopes to use them again in the future.

"Flock is a very good tool but it's not the only tool in our toolbox."

Flock camera controversy

Local perspective:

Earlier in September, Dallas City Council opted to keep their $1.5 million contract with Flock, ensuring 300 city-funded Flock cameras will remain operational. Only three city council members voted to cancel the contract.

However, many other cities in North Texas have opted to cancel their contract with Flock amidst a nationwide privacy debate concerning the cameras' abilities to read license plates.

Wylie recently voted to end their contract with the company. Hood County voted to remove the three Flock cameras under its jurisdiction earlier in August. Princeton Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. called on city council to reconsider using cameras that were obtained through a state grant program.

Dallas County has had issues with vandalism and damage to its Flock cameras.