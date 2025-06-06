Fatal Dallas police chase: 1 dead, 2 officers injured

article

The Brief An armed carjacking in Dallas led to a police chase overnight Thursday. The pursuit ended when the suspects' vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with a police SUV. The crash resulted in one suspect's death, serious injuries to two other suspects, and injuries to two Dallas police officers.



What we know:

Dallas police officers responded to an armed carjacking in the 9800 block of Dale Crest around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Three men allegedly stole a Mustang. Officers quickly located the car and observed the suspects stop at a gas station. When police attempted to make arrests, the suspects fled.

A brief pursuit ensued and ended abruptly when the suspects' vehicle, driving on the wrong side of Northwest Highway, collided head-on with a police SUV just north of Dallas Love Field Airport.

Two police officers were taken to a nearby hospital after the crash. One officer sustained serious injuries, while the other's injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Of the three suspects, one died at the scene, and the other two are in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or ages of the suspects. Information regarding the identities of the involved officers or specific details about their injuries also remain unavailable. The investigation is ongoing.