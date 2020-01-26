Dallas police arrest suspects in murder of Anthony Moss

article

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old in connection with one of the first murders of the year in Dallas.

This homicide in the Singing Hills neighborhood, in Southeast Oak Cliff, was the focus of one of Shaun Rabb's Trackdown stories.

Detectives believe Darrion Allen and Kam'Ron Leeks killed 47-year-old Anthony Moss on Jan. 2.

Surveillance video shows the confrontation where Moss was shot and killed, police said.

Police said tips from viewers helped them identify the suspects. Both are now in custody.