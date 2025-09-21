Dallas police arrest suspect, identify victim in Oak Lawn area fatal shooting

article

Dallas Police say they have arrested a suspect in an early-morning shooting in the Oak Lawn area.

Oak Lawn Shooting

What we know:

According to investigators, police were called to the 4100 block of Cedar Springs Road at 1:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

They learned 48-year-old Thomas Sebastinelli was shot and died at the location.

Earnest Polk, 32, has been arrested and is facing a charge of murder.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Detective R. Kramer, #7967, at 214-671-3608 or at ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.