Dallas police arrest suspect for transgender woman’s murder

The man who police believe is responsible for the murder of a transgender woman in Dallas is now behind bars.

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Angelo Walker for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey on June 30.

Police said a passerby found Richey dead in the parking lot of the Rosemont Apartments on E. Ledbetter Drive in East Oak Cliff.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots outside around 5 a.m. but there were no calls to 911.

After contacting family members, investigators learned Richey identified as a transgender woman.

On Facebook, friends described her as someone who always had a smile on her face and always tried to make others smile.

“She was one of those people who simply made your day better and it crushes me to think that the rest of her life was taken away,” said Mary Musser.

Police have not yet released details about the motive in the case. They haven’t said if Walker and Richey knew each other or why they suspect Walker.

Walker is being held in the Dallas County jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $900,000.