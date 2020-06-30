Black transgender woman, 22, found shot to death in Dallas apartment parking lot

article

Dallas police are investigating a murder after a 22-year-old transgender woman was found shot to death in an East Oak Cliff apartment parking lot Tuesday morning.

Police say a passerby found an unconscious 22-year-old Black transgender woman in a parking lot of the Rosemont Apartments at 3015 E Ledbetter Drive on Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After contact family members, police say the victim’s legal name was Michael Richey. Authorities say they have not been provided with a preferred name at this time. They are asking for the community’s assistance with any additional information.

Residents at the location told police they heard gunshots around 5 a.m., but there are no records of 911 calls at that time.

Police did not release any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.