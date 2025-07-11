Dallas police arrest man suspected of killing uncle in February

article

The Brief A man was arrested for the fatal shooting of his uncle in Dallas in February. Kendrick Davis, 46, is accused of shooting Malcolm Caraway after an ongoing dispute. DNA evidence and gunshot residue linked Davis to the crime.



A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dallas in February.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 on Friday, the man is believed to have shot his uncle to death after an ongoing altercation.

Man accused of killing uncle

On Feb. 4, 2025, Dallas police responded to Berwick Avenue after a witness saw the victim, Malcolm Caraway, lying face down in his yard. Police arrived to find that Caraway was dead with a single gunshot wound to the side of his chest.

The witness who called the police told them that Caraway, their neighbor, had been having trouble with his nephew, the arrest document says. The nephew, Kendrick Davis, 46, also lived at Caraway's home. According to the witness, police had visited the home a week before the shooting due to a dispute between Davis and Caraway.

The witness went on to report that Caraway had mentioned being afraid of Davis, and had bought a revolver to defend himself. Caraway reportedly told the witness later that the gun had gone missing, and Caraway believed that Davis had stolen it.

The arrest document goes on to say a police report from Jan. 29 was found, in which Caraway had reported Davis for allegedly threatening to kill him, as well as for stealing Caraway's tablet. Once Davis was identified through this report, he was called in to the Dallas Police Department for questioning.

During the interview, Davis denied having shot a gun since going to prison 25 years prior, the document says. He also reportedly denied ever touching Caraway's gun. Davis volunteered to provide a DNA sample and undergo gun shot residue testing, the document says.

A later search warrant execution on Davis' home and vehicle found a .357 revolver and three live rounds, the document says. DNA on the weapon matched that provided by Davis at the station, the document says. He also allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue on both hands and multiple other areas.

Due to Davis' DNA being found on the gun police believe was used to kill Caraway, as well as gunshot residue being found on Davis after the shooting, an arrest warrant for murder was signed on July 2. Davis was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.