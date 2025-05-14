Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police arrest man after 83-year-old dies in stabbing

Published  May 14, 2025 9:23am CDT
South Dallas
21-year-old Derrick Wicker (Source: Dallas County Jail Roster)

The Brief

    • Dallas Police have arrested a person accused of killing an 83-year-old man in the South Dallas area on Tuesday morning.
    • When they arrived, police found 83-year-old Verner Johnson with stab wounds.
    • Derrick Wicker, 21, was arrested and is facing a charge of murder.

DALLAS - Dallas Police were called to the 4500 block of Helen Street around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

Elderly man killed in stabbing

What we know:

When police arrived, they found 83-year-old Verner Johnson with stab wounds.

Investigators say Johnson died from his injuries.

Police say 21-year-old Derrick Wicker was arrested in connection with the case and is facing a charge of murder.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. His bond has not been set.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any other information about the circumstances surrounding the case. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero, #10009, at 214-671-4226 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.

South DallasCrime and Public Safety