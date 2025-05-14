Dallas Police arrest man after 83-year-old dies in stabbing
DALLAS - Dallas Police were called to the 4500 block of Helen Street around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.
Elderly man killed in stabbing
What we know:
When police arrived, they found 83-year-old Verner Johnson with stab wounds.
Investigators say Johnson died from his injuries.
Police say 21-year-old Derrick Wicker was arrested in connection with the case and is facing a charge of murder.
He was booked into the Dallas County Jail just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. His bond has not been set.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any other information about the circumstances surrounding the case.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero, #10009, at 214-671-4226 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.