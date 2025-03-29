Dallas police arrest man accused of making terroristic threats
DALLAS - A 34-year-old Dallas man has been arrested after police said he made antisemitic threats that were caught on video.
What we know:
Philip De La Rosa was arrested Friday and charged with making a terroristic threat.
Dallas police said De La Rosa made antisemitic threats that were caught on video and reported to police. He was arrested in Plano Friday.
What they're saying:
"The Department takes every report of a hate crime seriously and will pursue justice for every victim," authorities said.
Jail records show De La Rosa was booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000.
The Source: Information on De La Rosa's arrest comes from the Dallas Police Department. Information on De La Rosa's bond comes from Dallas County Jail records.