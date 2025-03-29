Dallas police arrest man accused of making terroristic threats

article

The Brief 34-year-old Philip De La Rosa was charged with making a terroristic threat. Dallas police arrested De La Rosa in Plano Friday. De La Rosa is accused of making an antisemitic threat.



A 34-year-old Dallas man has been arrested after police said he made antisemitic threats that were caught on video.

What we know:

Philip De La Rosa was arrested Friday and charged with making a terroristic threat.

Dallas police said De La Rosa made antisemitic threats that were caught on video and reported to police. He was arrested in Plano Friday.

What they're saying:

"The Department takes every report of a hate crime seriously and will pursue justice for every victim," authorities said.

Jail records show De La Rosa was booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000.