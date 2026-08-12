Driver arrested in stolen Dallas College police vehicle loaded with gear, vests, ammunition

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The Brief Dallas police arrested a man driving a stolen Dodge Charger loaded with tactical gear, bulletproof vests, 500 rounds of ammunition, and a police badge. The vehicle and gear belonged to a Dallas College Police Department sergeant who was unaware his car had been stolen roughly an hour earlier. The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Daniel Sandoval, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations. He remains in the Dallas County Jail.



A routine traffic stop early Monday led Dallas police to arrest a man driving a stolen vehicle loaded with police tactical gear, ammunition, and a badge belonging to a Dallas College police sergeant.

The suspect, 23-year-old Daniel Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Dallas College police vehicle stolen

What we know:

Dallas officers spotted a white Dodge Charger traveling the wrong way down a one-way street without its headlights on at 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 10. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noted the driver was sweating profusely and unable to operate the car's headlights.

Looking inside the Dodge, officers saw police uniforms, emergency lights, gear, and a dashcam in plain view. Officers recognized the driver from previous contacts in the area and confirmed he was not the registered owner of the vehicle. He was initially taken into custody for multiple traffic violations. According to the police affidavits for this case, Sandoval is homeless.

Daniel Sandoval, 23 (Source: Dallas County Jail) (FOX Local)

An inventory search of the vehicle uncovered a cache of police equipment, including a badge, multiple police-issued shirts, bulletproof vests, and roughly 500 rounds of duty ammunition, all bearing the name of the registered owner.

Vehicle reunited with DC police sergeant

Investigators identified the owner as a sergeant with the Dallas College Police Department, who told officers he had been unaware his vehicle was missing. Review of video footage confirmed the suspect had entered the Charger about an hour before being pulled over.

Sandoval was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle alongside the traffic offenses. According to the Dallas County Jail roster, he is also on an immigration hold.

All recovered gear and property were returned to the sergeant at the scene.

What they're saying:

"These officers exemplify the vigilance and investigative tenacity that defines the Dallas Police Department," Assistant Chief Teena Schultz said in a statement. "What began as a routine traffic stop became a prime example of how attention to detail can prevent further crime."

The investigation remains ongoing under Dallas Police Department case number 116802-2026.