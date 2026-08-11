Denton County detention officer arrested for child porn
DENTON, Texas - A former Denton County detention officer is facing child porn charges.
He was arrested after Dropbox reported suspicious files on his account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detention Officer Arrested
What we know:
Richard Caleb Goodman, 43, was arrested on Aug. 3 and booked into the Denton County jail for possession with intent to promote child pornography.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Dig deeper:
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators got a tip about Goodman after Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The file sharing company said it found child sexual abuse material linked to Goodman’s account.
Denton County investigators obtained search warrants for both Goodman’s Dropbox account and Google account.
They allegedly found more files containing child pornography, as well as a photo of Goodman’s driver’s license, a W2 showing that he worked for Denton County, and email receipts for food orders delivered to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the affidavit, employment records showed Goodman had been working as a detention officer for the department since 2023.
What they're saying:
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 4 that Goodman no longer works for the department.
The department has not yet provided a statement on his arrest.
The Source: The information in this story comes from jail records and an arrest warrant affidavit for Richard Caleb Goodman.