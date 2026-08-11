Denton County detention officer arrested for child porn

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The Brief Former Denton County detention officer Richard Caleb Goodman, 43, was arrested Aug. 3 on child pornography charges. Investigators launched an inquiry after Dropbox flagged child sexual abuse material in his account to national authorities, leading to further findings in his account. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding Goodman's arrest.



A former Denton County detention officer is facing child porn charges.

He was arrested after Dropbox reported suspicious files on his account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detention Officer Arrested

What we know:

Richard Caleb Goodman, 43, was arrested on Aug. 3 and booked into the Denton County jail for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators got a tip about Goodman after Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The file sharing company said it found child sexual abuse material linked to Goodman’s account.

Denton County investigators obtained search warrants for both Goodman’s Dropbox account and Google account.

They allegedly found more files containing child pornography, as well as a photo of Goodman’s driver’s license, a W2 showing that he worked for Denton County, and email receipts for food orders delivered to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the affidavit, employment records showed Goodman had been working as a detention officer for the department since 2023.

What they're saying:

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 4 that Goodman no longer works for the department.

The department has not yet provided a statement on his arrest.