Dallas police arrest 4 teens in connection to 8 aggravated robberies in Oak Lawn

Dallas police say a group of teenagers is responsible for several aggravated robberies in the city last month.

A 15-year-old and three 16-year-olds are facing charges in connection to a string of robberies during the month of May.

24-year-old Laquavious McMath was also arrested on a warrant for unlawful carry of a weapon charge.

Police say they seized handguns and one rifle while executing search and arrest warrants.

Investigators say the group is responsible for the robberies of several businesses and individuals in Dallas's Oak Lawn neighborhood.

May 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM, Aggravated Robbery -Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM Aggravated Robbery -Individual – 2600 block of Throckmorton Street

May 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM Aggravated Robbery -Business – 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM Aggravated Robbery -Business – 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

May 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM Aggravated Robbery -Individual – 4100 block of Cedar Springs Road

May 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM Aggravated Robbery -Individual – 4300 block of Brown Street

May 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM Aggravated Robbery -Business – 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue

May 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM Aggravated Robbery -Business – 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue

The names of the teens will not be released due to their age.